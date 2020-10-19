Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft’s (KNRRY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KNRRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

KNRRY stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.