Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 43.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 252.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 142,772 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 145.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. 1,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,851. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $276.18 million, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.65 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 37.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.