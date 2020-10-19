Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stake Boosted by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 748,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,213 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 4.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $106,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 346.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDK traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.84. 4,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,603. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $152.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 148.61 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.41). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.20.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

