Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LQDT. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidity Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $339.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 49,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $389,124.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sam Guzman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 477.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 48,218 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 25,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 29.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 16,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com and auctionDeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, state agencies, as well as commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing.

