Litecoin Price Tops $48.45 (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $48.45 or 0.00412809 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin has a total market cap of $3.18 billion and $1.93 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002872 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 65,701,503 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

