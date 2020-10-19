Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.59.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $387.49. 17,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.58 and a 200-day moving average of $379.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

