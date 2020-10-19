Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 14,500 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,156,838. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.44. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The company has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60, a PEG ratio of 2,429.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist lowered Chevron to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist Securiti decreased their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.15.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

