Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 30,100 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after buying an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,717,000 after buying an additional 219,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,382,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.