Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,400 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,418,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $378.52. The stock had a trading volume of 78,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,618. The company has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $384.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

