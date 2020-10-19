Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 51.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.42. 84,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,939,287. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.27. The firm has a market cap of $309.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

