Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Paypal were worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $203.37. 262,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,670,150. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.63 and a 200 day moving average of $164.25. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $212.45. The company has a market capitalization of $239.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.10.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

