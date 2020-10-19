Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,188,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,860,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,617,000 after acquiring an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.30. The stock had a trading volume of 111,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,099. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $177.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.79 and its 200-day moving average is $126.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

