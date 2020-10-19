Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $3,159,445.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.78. 45,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,967. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,798.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.27.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Argus started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.19.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

