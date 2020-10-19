Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.56. 355,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,391,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.