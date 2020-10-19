Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,108,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,745,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $802,291,000 after acquiring an additional 674,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,865,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,329,835,000 after acquiring an additional 597,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 1,078.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 598,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $101,244,000 after purchasing an additional 548,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.45 on Monday, hitting $207.40. 54,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,158. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $211.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.04.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

