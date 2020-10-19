Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 13,900 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,344,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $106,084,000 after acquiring an additional 82,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,161 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 526,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,544,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 452,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 218,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,771 shares of company stock worth $12,220,943. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,188. The stock has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.