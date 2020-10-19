Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 35,700 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581,216 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Comcast by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,111,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620,893 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,058,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,131,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,445 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 707.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,523 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $78,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,220 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 492,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,210,447. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

