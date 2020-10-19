Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 7,000 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.0% during the first quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Motco increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 36.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $126.36. 152,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,497,283. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The stock has a market cap of $112.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.15.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,831.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Argus raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.88.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

