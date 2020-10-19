Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 7,500 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $264,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 127.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $420,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,882 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $228,008,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $26,906,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $257.62. 133,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,088,580. The stock has a market cap of $235.28 billion, a PE ratio of 100.32, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.10 and a 200-day moving average of $197.75. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $57,781.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.68, for a total value of $958,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,676,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 714,693 shares of company stock valued at $164,210,031. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

