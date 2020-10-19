Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 8,700 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,852 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.07. 324,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,445,010. The firm has a market cap of $181.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

