Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Target by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 50,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,789 shares of company stock worth $24,624,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.40. 83,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.60.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

