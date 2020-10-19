Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.97. 1,472,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,907,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $210.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

