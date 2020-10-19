Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 119,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 16.4% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 26,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 36.5% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 128,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.4% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 238,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 68,635 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.98.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.68. 882,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,516,008. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96. The stock has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

