Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 14.6% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.94.

Shares of INTU traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $337.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,351. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $360.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at $104,212,499.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

