Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.20. The stock had a trading volume of 282,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,184,440. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

