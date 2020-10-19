Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 40,759 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 22.4% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. AXA increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 526,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 79,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.31. 196,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,649,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average is $62.28.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

