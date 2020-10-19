Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,478,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,010,582,000 after acquiring an additional 306,453 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Linde by 9.8% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after buying an additional 371,462 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Linde by 11.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,987,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,573,000 after buying an additional 308,331 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in Linde by 4.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,676,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,018,000 after buying an additional 113,511 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,240,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.72.

Shares of LIN traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,871. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. Linde PLC has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $260.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. Analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.