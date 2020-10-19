Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $1,007,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $8,080,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $262,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Pfizer by 8.4% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.03. 1,235,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,357,516. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.64.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

