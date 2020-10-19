Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $11.18 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.24.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.39. 1,927,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,527,939. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

