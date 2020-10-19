Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 17.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,671,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in S&P Global by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $383.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.23.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 2,580 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.76, for a total value of $910,120.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $345.17. 19,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,491. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $355.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

