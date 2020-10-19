Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Citigroup by 123.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,113,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,414,000 after buying an additional 7,254,912 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 52.0% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,635,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,724,000 after buying an additional 6,714,645 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 201.4% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,211,000 after buying an additional 3,115,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 133.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,062,000 after buying an additional 2,098,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,615,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,963,000 after buying an additional 1,711,353 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

NYSE C traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.10. 1,027,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,479,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

