Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $577,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $2,571,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth $1,056,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 36.7% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $170.61. The stock had a trading volume of 82,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,542. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.83. The company has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

