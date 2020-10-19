Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $7.93 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.27. 104,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,806,140. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $131.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.42. The firm has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 841,962 shares of company stock worth $103,292,012. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

