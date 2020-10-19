Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,679.91.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $16.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,551.18. 46,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,812. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,066.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,519.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,433.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

