Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,703.33.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $16.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,556.45. 53,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,465. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,525.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,436.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,069.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

