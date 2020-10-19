Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $324.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,312. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.35 and a 200-day moving average of $297.69. The stock has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $333.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.