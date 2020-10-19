Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,900 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,290,766,000 after buying an additional 519,019 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 995,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,810 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,225,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 966,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $327,455,000 after purchasing an additional 16,199 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $385.50. 24,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,553. The stock has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $387.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.24. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Argus upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

