Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 3,100 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.27.

TMO stock traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $464.38. The stock had a trading volume of 47,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,411. The firm has a market cap of $185.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $474.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $433.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

