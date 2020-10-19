Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 3,700 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,400 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up approximately 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $36,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $499.97. The stock had a trading volume of 68,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,111. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $490.24 and a 200 day moving average of $420.66. The stock has a market cap of $241.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,470 shares of company stock worth $34,289,308. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.10.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

