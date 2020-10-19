Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,200 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.37.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $168.50. 119,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.34. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $170.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

