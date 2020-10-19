Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 5,000 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 875,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Danaher by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,641,000 after purchasing an additional 436,143 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $27,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 530,474 shares of company stock valued at $104,501,669 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.90. 90,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,138. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $229.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

