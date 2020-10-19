Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 600 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,325 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $962,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $861,421,000 after acquiring an additional 577,342 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK stock traded down $14.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $642.44. 26,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $659.57.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total transaction of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,248 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,846 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

