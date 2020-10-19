Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 361,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 844.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.95. 1,235,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,943,152. The company has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

