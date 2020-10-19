Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $10.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $742.32. The stock had a trading volume of 17,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,548. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $708.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $613.19. The company has a market capitalization of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.15, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Argus began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.05.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.19, for a total value of $5,078,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,172 shares in the company, valued at $15,014,656.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total transaction of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,880 shares of company stock worth $20,504,788 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.