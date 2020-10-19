Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,482,527. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $94.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $97.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 9th. 140166 raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $11,871,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,628,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,004,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,635 shares of company stock worth $33,085,286 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

