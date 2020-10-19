Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.14. 133,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,585,569. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.94 and a 200-day moving average of $129.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

