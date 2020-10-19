Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,406,390,000 after purchasing an additional 235,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 289,003 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 4.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,432,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,595,831,000 after purchasing an additional 291,990 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,175. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $247.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.55 and a 200 day moving average of $209.31. The company has a market capitalization of $146.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

