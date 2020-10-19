Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.08. The stock had a trading volume of 175,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,540. The company has a market capitalization of $134.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.31. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

