Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lyft from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lyft from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Lyft has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $339.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $273,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 30,122 shares of company stock valued at $870,399 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 124.2% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $31,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Analyst Recommendations for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit