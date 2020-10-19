Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lyft from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lyft from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Lyft has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $339.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $273,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 30,122 shares of company stock valued at $870,399 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the second quarter worth $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 58.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 124.2% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $31,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

