Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MSGE. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Shares of MSGE opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.68. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.97) by $2.45. The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $130,629,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $48,203,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $30,249,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $22,880,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $20,873,000.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

